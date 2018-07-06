new study shows why american workers have it rough

A new study by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) has shone a light on the grim reality behind the fact that Americans’ wages aren’t getting any better, despite unemployment being at its lowest since 1969. The culprits? Politicians, obviously.



The OECD makes the case, in catchily named chapters like “The role of technological progress, globalization, and ‘winner takes most dynamics,’”’ that the reason most workers feel like they’re getting a raw deal at work isn’t anything to do with their own decisions. It’s in fact mostly to do with lawmakers (i.e. our allegedly democratically elected representatives) creating a system where you get a far worse deal than workers in other developed nations. This is mainly due to their constant undermining of unionization since WWII, lessening the collective bargaining power of the workforce.

This handy, yet depressing summary lays out the facts — that Americans are more likely to be poor, are more likely to be fired, and with less notice, and have close to no benefits while unemployed. The conclusion seems to be that the USA’s abysmally weak wage growth is down to political decisions, and the relative weakness of unions here. Electing Socialist (democrat) candidates is looking more appealing by the minute.