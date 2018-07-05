therese patricia okoumou is our july 4 hero

Whatever you did for July 4, whether it be getting third degree burns at the beach or mourning the legacy of colonialism, we doubt you spent your holiday like Therese Patricia Okoumou. Okoumou scaled the Statue of Liberty waving a T-Shirt reading “RISE AND RESIST” — the name of the protest group she’s a part of — after several protesters had already been arrested for holding up a banner reading “Abolish ICE” banner. Truly, an imaginative and productive way to exercise the hard freedoms of speech that Americans so enjoy (usually in the comments section rather than IRL).



It took hours for the police to extract Okoumou, during which time the island had to be evacuated of tourists. Okoumou, who was born in the Congo, said she wouldn’t come down until all the children detained by ICE were released, and seemed intent on honoring this until she realized she hadn’t much choice in the matter, and was escorted down by police. She's since been arrested and is due to appear in court.

“We unequivocally support Patricia,” said Rise and Resist, after initially denying she had anything to do with them. A more interesting statement came from a mysterious “woman who lives in her building”, who spoke to the New York Daily News. “When I vacuum, she bangs on the wall. I bang back, and she put a dent in my door,” said the unnamed woman. Happily though, “The two later reconciled after Okoumou took a liking to the woman’s dog.” Therese Patricia Okoumou — friend of freedom, and dogs. We salute you for your patriotic actions.