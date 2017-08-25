listen to sky ferreira sing with the jesus and mary chain

34 years after forming The Jesus and Mary Chain out of their folks' house in Scotland, The Reid bros are still the kings of low-key cool. But after over three decades in the game, it can't hurt to switch things up a bit. Especially if it's by tapping a new singer in the form of Sky Ferreira. Earlier this year, the peroxide pop star joined The Jesus and Mary Chain for a surprise duet performance of "The Two of Us" on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. Now the band has dropped a Sky-featuring studio version of the shoegaze stoner ballad. Take a listen below.

"DREAM COME TRUE!," Sky wrote on Instagram following the Late Show appearance. "I got to sing both of the songs I recorded with one of my favorite bands...AND JUST LIKE HONEY!" Sure she wasn't born when The Jesus and Mary Chain released its debut album in 1985. But the masochistic multi-hyphenate has many cultural influences that pre-date her own formative years, from Sonic Youth and Nancy Sinatra to literally anything by David Lynch. Last month she popped up in the new season of Twin Peaks after performing the cult show's iconic soundtrack with Julee Cruise. As for Masochism, Sky will release it when she's damn well ready.