beyoncé’s new ivy park campaign stars laverne cox

This article was originally published by i-D UK.

Ivy Park, the activewear brand co-founded by Beyoncé, has just released its latest campaign. Starring acclaimed OITNB actress Laverne Cox, international model Grace Bol, dancer Karen McDonald, and male model Ralph Souffrant, for fall/winter 17 Ivy Park is celebrating beauty and strength. "The cast exemplifies that the power of the human body and spirit are absolutely without boundaries," said the brand of its vision for the new collection. "There are no rules or limitations to their fortitude, which cannot be defined by physical attributes, spiritual, or cultural differences, sexuality or orientation, or age."

"The message for this campaign is to celebrate everyone's uniqueness," says Beyoncé. "True beauty and power are born out of strength of character and defined from the inside out. There is no one standard of beauty."

Reconstructing classic sportswear shapes and silhouettes, and providing a fresh, modern take on casualwear, this season's collection features everything from fishnet to 90s streetwear-influenced pieces, and for the first time introduces menswear into the mix. If it's anything like previous collections, this will fly off the shelves. Check it out below.

autumn/winter 17 Ivy Park

