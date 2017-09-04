frank ocean shares a beautiful new recording of 'nikes'

Following the release of "Provider" last week, one of his most experimental tracks to date, Frank Ocean has stripped things back with a raw, heartfelt live rendition of "Nikes." The video, which Frank uploaded to his Tumblr, sees Ocean accompanied by live band member Buddy Ross on an electric piano, as he sits on a guitar amp, vigorously shaking his right leg.

If ever there was any doubt that Frank can't reach those high notes, just listen to the line "Woo, fucking buzzing, woooo!" at the one-minute mark.