claire barrow joins the line-up for a special live recording of our podcast

Multidisciplinary visual artist Claire Barrow is joining the lineup for a special live recording of i-D podcast Fash-ON Fash-OFF.

Taking place tomorrow (Friday December 7) at Google Pixel 3’s Curiosity Rooms on 55 Regent Street, the free event will see the artist — renowned for drawing on her own experience to address both modern identity and social issues — joined by two of the UK’s most inventive design duos, Art School and Rottingdean Bazaar, to discuss how they use everyday objects and surroundings as the inspiration for their work.

Hosted by i-D Arts and Culture Editor Matthew Whitehouse, Fash-ON Fash-OFF is a weekly podcast of fashion, style, and ideas from the i-D team. Featuring all the latest trends, chit-chat and surprises galore, Friday’s live recording will be no different, uncovering how extraordinary things are happening all around us — even if we don’t always see them.

Google Pixel 3’s Curiosity Rooms are open at 55 Regent Street from now until December 16. Tickets for the events are free. To sign up and keep an eye on what else Google Pixel 3 is doing click here.

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.