alright lads, here’s what you should be wearing in six months time

Now that your wardrobe has been streamlined and organised thanks to everyone’s “New Year, New You” Netflix-obsession, Tidying up with Marie Kondo , it’s time to start thinking about filling up those empty spaces again with shiny new things that are sure to “spark joy”. What? That’s not how the KonMarie system works, well… it’s how fashion works so, we’re adapting it. We might only be a few weeks into 2019 but the ever-accelerating conveyor belt of product that is show season has provided plenty of product to covet and trends to follow. According the the autumn/winter 19 men’s shows so far, our style advice (and wider life resolutions too) sees us encourage you to smoulder in the shadows of late-night bars in sexy suiting, take a walk on the wild side with animal print and embrace your inner leather daddy. But don’t just our word for it, follow the below sartorial guide.

Marni

A leopard never changes its spots

According to the Chinese Zodiac and Gucci’s recent piglet-featuring lookbook, 2019 is the year of the pig. But the autumn/winter 19 shows, particular those in Milan, say the year belongs to the leopard. From Armani to Marni and MSGM to Versace, leopard print was everywhere. At MSGM, Massimo Giorgetti placed his evolving kaleidoscope on the latest trends of now and opted to layer a leopard print jacket over his high/low mix of relaxed tailoring and elevated everyday wear. In just one look, Giorgetti had provided this season’s trend report for the time-poor. Determined for us to never mention the word “Korsace” again, Donatella went further. Teaming her leopard print coat with a Beetlejuice suit wasn’t enough for her, so the majestic matriarch asked Guido Palau to transform João Knor’s buzzcut to match. Elsewhere, Francesco Risso continued the youthful, unexpected, thought-provoking shake-up of the senses that is his Marni-vision and collaged leopard with all manner of psychedelic print clashes. It shouldn’t have worked but it undoubtedly did. Go wild.

Daniel W Fletcher

Ooh! Suit you sir

When the likes of Rei Kawakubo, Raf Simons, John Galliano and Demna Gvasalia talk, you listen. So, after they (and many others too) encouraged us to embrace a modern take on tailoring back in June, streetwear’s stranglehold on the industry loosened. From Miuccia’s shirtless suiting and military-infused tailoring to Silvia Venturini Fendi’s sartorial love letter to Karl Lagerfeld’s personal style, Glenn Marten’s distorted daydreams of twisted-seamed tailoring at Y/Project to Tom Ford’s smouldering luxurywear, Kiko Kostadinov’s horror-inspired geometry to Daniel W. Fletcher’s popper flares, the autumn/winter 19 shows continued the movement towards new elegance.

Versace

Wear your Pornhub perversions on your sleeve

From Cottweiler’s revival of The Lost Art of Cruising to Versace’s ode to Gianni’s provocatively iconic autumn/winter 92 show, entitled Miss S&M, and the leather daddy influences at everywhere from Mowalola’s low-slung trousers, Tom Ford’s chic sexclub-ready suiting, Alessandro Dell’Acqua’s Querelle-inspired sartorial erotica at No.21, and Neil Barrett’s bondage-clad modern punks, autumn/winter 19 is a celebration of sexual desires, the darker and weirder the better. Shame is so last season, it’s time to get kinky.

Prada

Lay down your own law

Even if you’re determined to follow Marie Kondo’s wisdom long after it tumbles from Netflix’s most popular page, the likes of Miuccia Prada, Francesco Risso, Massimo Giorgetti demonstrated how to layer what you have and create the freshest looks. Whether you wear soft knits worn over suiting like Prada or wear jacket on jacket like MSGM, it’s time to layer up, explore new combinations and push possibilities (but try not to wear your own Balenciaga meme because things have moved on).

Fendi

Bag it up!

Don’t worry if you can’t choose between a crossbody, bumbag, handbag or carry-on because Fendi and Prada proved that one bag just isn’t enough in 2019.

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.