Photo by Thom Kerr

Museum Mile Festival

For one night and one night only, the city’s biggest museums and cultural institutions will offer free admission from 6 to 9 p.m. The list includes the Metropolitan Museum, the Neue Galerie, The Africa Center, Guggenheim Museum, El Museo del Barrio, The Jewish Museum, Museum of the City of New York, and Smithsonian Design Museum. Seems like the perfect time to check out “Camp: Notes on Fashion” or "Implicit Tensions: Mapplethorpe Now."

On June 11, on the Upper East Side.

Image by Jay Lopez for Milk.

TOBi

On his debut album STILL, Nigerian-Canadian artist TOBi sends a message to his younger self and rejects traditional notions of masculinity. It features both rap and softer, soulful tracks. “I’ve been singing for just as long [as I’ve been rapping] which no one knew,” he tells i-D. “As a teenager that was kind of soft...But on this album, in order to represent myself as truly and as authentically as I could, I wanted to use both methods of expression.” Catch TOBi live this week at Rough Trade this week.

On June 12, at Rough Trade.

BAMcinemaFest 2019

Now in its tenth year, “the city’s best independent film showcase” returns with an impressive slate of innovative films from around the world. The Farewell, Lulu Wang’s film starring Awkwafina, kicks things off opening night with an intimate look at the intricacies of Chinese family life. Other noteworthy screenings include South Mountain, Give Me Liberty, and De Lo Mio.

From June 12 to 23, at BAM.

Kim Petras

We first became fans of German songstress Kim Petras a few years back, when she made waves with the release of “I Don’t Want It At All,” and continued to deliver a steady stream of bops, featuring SOPHIE and Charli XCX. She makes music that’s entirely unique — often described as techno-inspired, dark pop. Even at an early age Kim knew she would be the pop star we needed. “My childhood dream was always to be a popstar. Like hairbrush, mirror — totally cliché,” she told i-D.

On June 14, at Irving Plaza.