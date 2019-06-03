Photo via Instagram.

Bikini Kill

Don’t miss the chance to get your Riot Grrrl on with legendary feminist punk band Bikini Kill, as they play their first NYC shows in over 20 years. Only two shows remain of their four show run! Kathleen Hanna, Tobi Vail and Kathi Wilcox, will take the stage, with guitarist Erica Dawn Lyle filling in for Billy Karren. Their don’t fuck with us attitude and battlecry lyrics are more relevant than ever. “You're a big girl now/ You've got no reason not to fight/ You've got to know what they are,” Hanna sings on “Double Dare Ya.” “'Fore you can stand up for your rights/ Rights, rights?/ You do have rights.”

On June 4 and 5, at Kings Theatre.

Still from "Growing Up Female."

"Julia Reichert: 50 Years in Film"

Julia Reichert’s award-winning documentaries explore class, gender, and race in America. Perhaps her most notable is Growing Up Female, the first feature documentary on the modern women’s movement. The film screens on June 8, but MoMA’s retrospective salute includes a number of other must-sees including Union Maids, Seeing Red: Stories of American Communists, and A Lion in the House — a nearly four hour doc exploring the harsh reality of living with childhood cancer.

Through June 8, at the Museum of Modern Art.

Beach House

The iconic dream pop duo of Victoria LeGrand and Alex Scally will return to New York this weekend to play Beacon Theatre, almost a year after the release of their seventh album, aptly called 7. It’s the most eclectic-sounding of their records, and makes for a mesmerizing and immersive live show. “The secret at the heart of Beach House’s evocative music remains the same—there is no specific place Legrand wants to take you,” Pitchfork says. “But there will always be… someplace you’d rather be. Beach House will always help you dream of it.”

On June 9, at Beacon Theatre.

© Diana Davies, Marsha P. Johnson at the Gay rights demonstration, Albany, New York, 1971. Digital C-print, 9.75 x 13.5in. Collection of the Leslie-Lohman Museum.

“Art After Stonewall, 1969-1989”

Celebrate the 50th anniversary of Stonewall by viewing the first major exhibition to examine the impact of the LGBTQ civil-rights movement on the art world, only 15 blocks from where the historic riots took place. “Art After Stonewall” features work from artists including Lyle Ashton Harris, David Hockney, Robert Mapplethorpe, Catherine Opie, Andy Warhol, and many more. “It’s important because it’s a model for resistance. It sustains a movement,” co-curator Jonathan Weinberg told i-D. “Some people think political art needs to change people’s minds, but it's about hope and keeping them going in the struggle for rights.”

Through July 21, at the Leslie-Lohman Museum.