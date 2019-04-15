work your body with alexander wang

Photography Johnny Dufort.

For his latest collaboration with adidas Originals, Alex Wang turns clubbing into sport. For the campaign he enlisted the genius Tanisha Scott, the choreographer responsible for Cardi B’s “Money” and Drake’s “In My Feelings,” to inject movement into Johnny Dufort’s photos of dancer Dakota Moore. “Working with an iconic brand like adidas has given me the authority and authenticity in this space to push the boundaries on how sportswear is contextualized,” says Wang. “Whether you’re active and sweating at a gym or in a club, we wanted to bridge the cross functionality and utilitarian purpose of performance with nostalgia and dance culture. It’s all about a collection for people who understand and appreciate the ease in all-day, all-night dressing.” Wang's usually monochrome color palette gets an injection of 80s neon graphics, the silhouette encompassing skin-tight lycra and oversize hoodies.

See the collection below, and imagine gyrating to Diana Ross's "Work Your Body" (Maybe that should be "Wang Your Body"). It drops in stores on April 20th.

