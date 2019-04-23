daily horoscopes: april 23, 2019

A Capricorn Moon puts pressure on us all to perform at our highest level.

Read the horoscopes for your rising, Sun, and Moon signs for insight into how to follow this call without burning out.

Taurus

(April 20-May 20)

If you feel anxiety around how people receive you and what you have to say, take a second to remember who you are. A human. Just like all of the people that listen to you. We are all still learning, on different levels, what “truth” really is and how we can talk about it in ways that resonate. It’s okay to get it wrong. The only way you can always guarantee that you’re on the right path is speaking from your experience and your experience alone. So, keep speaking up and out for yourself, Taurus, and you’ll always be doing things “right.”

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

Some things you have been avoiding thinking about may come to the surface, today, wanting to be faced. If you keep stuffing them down, they will eventually float back up. Look the ideas, experiences, etc, that want to be seen and heard in the eye so that you can truly move through and past them. What has already happened cannot be changed, but you can change you relationship to it. Work on doing this, today, so that you can reach a new level of freedom and self-assurance.

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

You are being asked to have as much discipline as you can manage, right now. Take a temporary break to rest and gather your strength and then get serious about how you’re going to remain committed to new practices and routines that support your best performance and self-actualization, now. It can be hard to make these kinds of changes when you are the only one you have to answer to, but needing to do it for yourself should be the reason that keeps you motivated to see this through. The sooner you start, the sooner you’ll see the results.

Leo

(July 23-Aug. 22)

If you have been stretching yourself too thin, lately, now is the time to pull back and re-group. Just because something is amazing or seems like a good opportunity doesn’t mean it is either of those for you, right now. Be selective about how you are spending your time and who you are allowing to influence your choices and course of action. The final say should always be you and what you feel your heart is in, not what will make the most “sense” or produce a good image to other people. Take some time to get in touch with yourself and what you really want, right now, Leo.

Virgo

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Find new ways to explore your sensuality, today. When you engage with your senses and your body, you are better able to meet your needs and draw on stores of energy you might not have even known you had. Let yourself find sensual ways to complete all of the mundane tasks you usually do and find other, deeper ways to connect to this part of yourself outside of them, as well. If it feels good, journal, make art, or talk about how this practice felt for you with people who can support and uplift your exploration and expansion.

Libra

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Do something that takes you back to the primal experience of being human, today. Exercise, dance, a martial arts class, a long hike, or some other activity connected to nature and your body that releases you from your mind will do you well, today. We can get very caught up in the minutiae of living a modern life and forget what we’re really made of and how to take care of ourselves. Give yourself all of the space you need to exist in that place so you can return to the minutiae with more energy and perspective.

Scorpio

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Practice not listening to the thoughts that tell you that you aren’t good enough or aren’t doing enough, today. Winning looks like doing what you can with what you have, striving to do and be your best and then being at peace with where you land. Ask those voices in your hand whose standards they are holding you up to. If they’re not yours, throw their opinions out the window. If they do feel like your standards, see if you’re asking too much or being too hard on yourself and re-adjust your inner dialogue to root for you in your pursuit of being the best you can be, by your own standards.

Sagittarius

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Be intentional about how you spend your money, right now. Think about each purchase before you make it and ask yourself why you are deciding to make that investment. The routine of making certain purchases can be hard to break, even if it’s no longer helping you or aligned with where you want to be investing, right now. Take a giant step back and look at your financial situation from afar. See in which areas you might be able to tighten up, and where you might be able to be a little more generous with yourself and/or others.

Capricorn

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

How have you been feeling lately, Capricorn? Have you been pushing yourself beyond what is necessary because you’ve convinced yourself of what you “need” to be doing, right now? The truth is, you don’t “need” to be doing anything. Everything you do is a choice. Make sure the choices that you are currently making give you enough space to breathe, take breaks and come back to what makes you feel rested and excited about living. Otherwise, what’s the point?

Aquarius

(Jan. 20-Feb.18)

If you’re not careful, today may leave you feeling disconnected and out-of-sorts. To combat this, reach out to people you know help to ground you and make you feel less alone. Tell them about what you’re working on and how you’ve been feeling. Be honest and open with what you’re currently struggling with and practice trusting that they will hold you and where you are. You may be in a space of independence, but that doesn’t mean you need to shoulder the weight of the world. Do something that will help you gain perspective and lighten your load, today.

Pisces

(Feb.19-March 20)

No one can tell you what to do, but hearing other people’s viewpoints on your next best steps may help you to see your own opinion of your path more clearly. Ask people you respect to give you their best interpretation of what is going on and how you might be able to approach it. Even if you’ve thought of or heard the advice before, ask yourself what you can take away from it, now. Keep your ego quiet, and maintain this openness and willingness to learn, and you will always be in a good position.

Aries

(March 21-April 19)

There is no way to tell if something will work unless you try it. If you’re scared to really go for something, right now, write down all of your fears and see how you can address them, and then go for what you’re feeling drawn to doing, anyway. The only thing to do here, on Earth, is to try things out and be open to the lessons you will learn if you “fail” or “succeed.” Don’t be shy about what you have to offer or what you’re feeling inspired by. If you have an idea, it means you should at least spend some time entertaining it with a plan.