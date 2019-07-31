the first look at lana del rey’s ‘norman fucking rockwell’ is here

For months, Lana Del Rey has teased new music from her upcoming sixth album and shared singles “Venice Bitch,” Mariner’s Apartment Complex,” and “hope is a dangerous thing for a woman like me to have - but I have it.” But aside from these sound bites, little information was revealed about her forthcoming album except its title Norman Fucking Rockwell, a reference to creative dudes who won’t shut up about how great their ideas are, and that it was produced by Jack Antonoff. Now, we are happy to announce that we have a date.

The songstress took to Twitter today to finally feed her mouth-watering stans with the announcement that the record will drop on August 30. She also shared its highly patriotic album art that features Jack Nicholson's grandson Duke Nicholson and provided the entire track list. We are most excited for “The Next Best American Record,” because obviously, this has to be it. Praise be.