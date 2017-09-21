is muiccia prada about to show an anime-inspired collection?

This article was originally published by i-D UK.

As Milan Fashion Week gets underway, Prada has us wondering what's in store for its spring/summer 18 collection with an anime-feel teaser.

For her menswear spring/summer 18 offering earlier this year, Miuccia Prada looked to comic books for inspirations. "I think we live in a double world, no? And that's what's interesting: the dialogue between the two worlds. One side is virtual reality and the other side is the human part," she told i-D after the show. "Human, simple, and real. I wanted to do something that was simply human. Human stories."

Kicking off at 18:00 Milan time, watch the show below to get the first look at the new collection!