critics are reacting to timothée chalamet’s performance in ‘the king’

Ah shit, here we go again: Chalamania is back for the third year running!



Hot on the heels of Little Women’s anticipated release later in the year, Timothée Chalamet is about to make his 2019 big screen return in The King, the new historical Netflix drama now infamous for the actor’s sexy bowl cut.

The film, set to hit the big screen on October 11 and Netflix on November 1, follows Timmy’s King Henry V (also known as ‘Hal’) as he goes from a roguish young prince roaming the kingdom to assuming the throne after his father’s death and assimilating into a life of luxury and power. It also stars Robert Pattinson with an equally quite lovely head of hair and Lily-Rose Depp with an iconic French accent.

The film had its first screening in front of the press this morning, and while the full reviews from critics are embargoed until after tonight’s proper world premiere, early reactions are filtering through and it’s looking like it could be an exciting awards season for TC yet again.



Italian film critic Lorenzo Ciorcalo was the first to tweet his thoughts of the film: “All hail [director David] Michod, he knew what he was doing here,” he wrote. “Chalamet starts pleasantly like Kirsten Dunst in Marie Antoinette, then he brings shady sharpness to the role without losing that vibrant alien seductivity.” He also commended R-Patz for his “hilarious” French debauchery.

British film writer Billie Melissa said she was “hugely surprised” by the film, and said Timothée did “an incredible job”, calling the performance “one of his best”.

Tweeting in Italian, film critic Sofia Peroni said “The King [reimagines] Game of Thrones, but with Timothée Chalamet as Jon Snow”. High praise indeed!

Filmmaker James Jones continued the GoT comparisons by saying Timmy stays “on the right side of Joffrey”, calling him an “actually a pretty convincing and *hot* knight”. When a fan asked what he thought of the Call Me By Your Name star’s French, he called it “flawless”.

Meanwhile, critic Paulo Campos called his performance “intense”.

We’ve still got a little while to go before we get the full reviews from critics (though we expect those will be equally positive). Right now, though, we are all this girl, patiently waiting for Timothée to get his second Oscar nomination for his royal role.

