we regret to inform you that harry styles will not be in 'the little mermaid'

This article originally appeared on i-D AU.

It was easy to picture, wasn’t it? A princely Harry Styles playing the role of Eric in the much talked about Little Mermaid remake. But sadly it was not to be, with Harry pouring cold water all over the internet’s favourite rumour.

Today The Wrap reports that the singer, actor and Gucci muse has passed on Disney’s offer to appear in The Little Mermaid. According the The Wrap’s sources, “individuals said that Styles is a fan of the project but respectfully declined.” Damn.

A lot of people expected Harry taking on the role to be a sure thing, to the point where two of America’s biggest movie theatre chains tweeted (now deleted) that he was confirmed. It’s really no surprise that excitement got the better of people since casting for The Little Mermaid has become everyone’s favourite conversation online. When news that Halle Bailey would be taking on the role of Ariel the internet almost broke down. Similarly casting decisions around the role of Ursula – which ultimately went to Melissa McCarthy — whipped Lizzo stans into a frenzy.

For now though, all of our attention turns to who will take on the role of Prince Eric. We already have some ideas, but what do you think? Is it too late to throw Jacob Elordi’s hat into the ring?

