priscavera's fiery tribute to the natural elements

Photo by Mitchell Sams.

The sun-drenched rooftop of a Lower East Side high school, where blue skies blurred into concrete, proved the ideal space for Italian-born designer Prisca Vera Franchetti to showcase her spring/summer 20 collection inspired by boundaries, the natural elements, and the seven deadly sins. “The venue inspired a lot of the pieces. I knew that it was going to be September — breezy, airy, and fresh…” she reflects. “With the long runway, you can see more looks at the same time and you can tell many stories. I was trying to find a contemporary take on what a sinner is today, or why is it so often attributed to women.”



Clotheswise, the influence of Hieronymus Bosch’s Seven Deadly Sins painting is felt in print as the Latin text is stamped on denim, and drapey chiffon. Earthy, delicate blues, vibrant lavender dresses, turquoise skirts, and multi-colored delicate chiffons seem to float down the runway, only to gently rest on their models. In a sort of dialogue with the natural world, snakes are emblazoned on silk corset tops inspired by Franchetti’s grandmother’s lingerie collection from the 30s. Patterns from her collection served as inspiration for a number of this season’s pieces and even reimagined in rainwear. A brightly colored, voluminous skirt was not only deserving of envy, but topped with a printed bikini. This collection marked PRISCAVera’s first foray into swimwear and saw the designer reimagine her popular flame print for all elements. Well done.

Photo by Mitchell Sams.

Photo by Mitchell Sams.

Photo by Mitchell Sams.

Photo by Mitchell Sams.

Photo by Mitchell Sams.

Photo by Mitchell Sams.