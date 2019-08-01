watch the trailer for lena waithe’s updated bonnie and clyde film

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.

Is there anything Lena Waithe can’t do? Over the past few years the Emmy Award-winning producer, writer and actor has created and starred in some of our favourite TV shows and films, from Master of None to Dear White People, Transparent to Westworld. Her latest writing project is a brand new twist on the classic tale of Bonnie and Clyde, updated for a 2019 audience. And if the newly-released trailer for Queen and Slim is anything to go by, we’re anticipating another huge success to add to her belt.

Starring Daniel Kaluuya and newcomer Jodie Turner-Smith as the titular couple, Queen and Slim follows the story of a first date gone wrong, when an overzealous and menacing cop pulls the couple over for a traffic violation. When the incident escalates, Slim shoots the cop in self-defence, and the incident -- caught on dashboard camera -- goes viral across the country. With no choice but to escape, Queen and Slim go on the run, becoming instant folk heroes.

And as if that plot isn’t enticing enough, the ensemble cast is pretty impressive too. As well as Daniel and Jodie, Queen and Slim stars Chloë Sevigny, Indya Moore and Flea (that guy from the Red Hot Chili Peppers), and features Melina Matsoukas in her directorial debut. What more could you possibly want? A score by Blood Orange perhaps? Sure, why not! The film, which Melina calls a “beautiful, modern black love story” won’t be released in the UK until January next year, but luckily you can check out the trailer right now:

