listen to paris jackson's surprise duet with her cousin austin brown

The First Family of Pop is holding on tight to that title. While Michael Jackson's only daughter has so far forgone a career in music in favor of acting and activism, teen queen Paris definitely didn't miss out on an impressive set of pipes. Over the weekend she put them to use at Los Angeles's Soho House, where she performed a surprise duet with her cousin, singer-songwriter Austin Brown, son of Rebbie Jackson. The two new-gen Jacksons teamed up on Austin's sunny acoustic single "Smile." Austin's soaring falsetto and dance moves have been earning him comparisons to his uncle since he released his debut mixtape Highway 85 in 2011, there's a discernible trace of M.J. in the King of Pop's daughter too.

"Nothing better than when your little cousin knows the words to your record and wants to sing it with you," Austin wrote on Instagram after his show. Paris is currently pretty busy with her own various projects. The i-D cover star and new face of Calvin Klein is making her movie debut in Gringo next year, and spent the end of last week helping hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico. But we're hoping this won't be the last we hear of Paris's singing voice, and it seems like most of Austin's Instagram fans feel the same way. Watch this space — if there's one thing Paris isn't, it's predictable.