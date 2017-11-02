yes, björk is wearing a strap-on in her brilliant new album imagery

Björk has always been ahead of her time. She has accurately predicted the marriage of pop and electro, the music video god status of Michel Gondry, and the possibilities of 3D-printed fashion. Actually she's still fairly ahead of the game on the fashion front — we're yet to see swan couture and pom-pom headdress hit the high street — as proven by the latest show-stopping digital illuminations from her upcoming album. In one brilliantly outrageous image, Björk pairs a shimmering seafoam tasseled jumpsuit with a maroon strap-on dildo. Not yet the accessory du jour, but it's surely only a matter of time before the world catches up with Björk's sartorial steez. That James Merry moth mask proved so hot she released a D.I.Y. one for the masses.

Photography Santiago Felipe

Utopia's latest show-stopping images were shot by Santiago Felipe. Björk's longtime collaborator Jesse Kanda created the actual album cover, which shows Björk in a James Merry mask that suggests a sea anemone or a pearl-encrusted labia. Given the context of the latest digital images, we're leaning towards the anatomical option. Catching up on lost time, perhaps? Utopia drops on November 24. Pre-order it now with Bitcoin, Audiocoin, Litecoin, or Dashcoin — all now valid currency in the Icelandic oracle's online store, naturally.