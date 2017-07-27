About

    The VICEChannels

      the jellies Isabelle Hellyer 27 July, 2017

      tyler, the creator didn't see enough black cartoon characters on tv, so he wrote his own

      Tyler talks his wild animated series "The Jellies," and TV's desperate need for more black cartoon characters.

      This article was originally published by i-D Australia. 

      Earlier this week Tyler, the Creator visited San Diego's Comic Con to promote his animated series The Jellies, which follows a human boy who's discovered he's been adopted by his jellyfish family. The show was originally conceived by Tyler and Odd Future's Lionel Boyce for the GOLF Media app, where the first season aired, but it's since been picked up Adult Swim.  

      Watch: i-D Takes Tyler, the Creator Mini-Golfing

      During a Q&A session to promote the second season, Tyler was asked why the show's leading man, the human Cornell Jelly, would be black in the second season after being white in the first. "How many fuckin' black cartoon characters is it on TV right now? Name five. I'll give you time," Tyler responds. Hannah, the audience member who asked the original question, struggles to name one. "It is none. It is none," Tyler says. "They cancelled Static Shock, nobody remembers Fillmore! We don't got shit. The only black character is — oh no, they killed Chef on South Park."

      "So I said fuck that," Tyler continued. "He ain't got no guns, he ain't shooting no fucking basketball, and he a fucking goober, and we're gonna put him on TV. And he's the lead character, he ain't the comic relief, he ain't the sidekick, he the lead." 

      Season two of The Jellies will air on Adult Swim. 

      Credits

      Text Isabelle Hellyer

      Connect to i-D’s world! Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

      Topics:the jellies, tyler the creator, odd future, golf media, adult swim, tv, film, news

      Recommended

      Connect with i-D

      Most Popular

      comments powered by Disqus

      Today on i-D

      Load More

      featured on i-D

      More Features