two previously unheard david bowie vinyls are dropping this record store day

A set of two limited-edition unreleased David Bowie albums is coming out on April 22 for the 10th anniversary of Record Store Day.

The first vinyl is Cracked Actor (Live in Los Angeles 1974), an album that Bowie recorded during the Diamond Dogs tour. The second is Bowpromo1, a recreation of the rare 1971 vinyl that featured alternate mixes for songs that ended up on Bowie's career-defining Hunky Dory album. Fewer than 500 copies of the original Bowpromo1 are believed to have been pressed when the record was first sent to journalists and industry insiders upon its original release in 1971.

The double album — presented as a three-vinyl box set — features music from Cracked Actor, Alan Yentob's 1975 BBC documentary of the same name, and will be released through British record label Parlophone. The third vinyl in the set features a rare etching of Diamond Dogs-era Bowie, dolled up with the auburn mullet that would come to define his Aladdin Sane persona. The new packaging also features commissioned artwork and rare photographs of Bowie by Terry O'Neill and Jamie Andrews from the 1974 Universal Amphitheater show.

In November 2016, longtime Bowie collaborator and producer Tony Visconti assembled and mixed all of the new vinyls' tracks for the first time. Both albums feature the vocals of legendary singer Luther Vandross on certain songs. Tracklist highlights include standout songs such as "Rebel Rebel," "Moonage Daydream," and "Oh! You Pretty Things."

For more information on David Bowie's album release for Record Store Day and the full tracklist, visit his website here.