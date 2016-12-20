twins ruth and may bell star in maria grazia chiuri's first dior campaign

The new ads star idiosyncratic twin sisters Ruth and May Bell in pieces that best embody the spring/summer collection's youthful, fluid interpretation of femininity. Aspiring Royal Air Force pilot (and i-D cover star) Ruth is for the most part her ladylike sister's counterpart, but their roles are not rigidly defined. In one of the most striking black-and-white shots, Ruth wears a full-length sheer tulle gown while May tries out a crisp white blazer.
"I really wanted to have a woman photographer," Chiuri told WWD of her ladies-first game plan. "I'm really interested in different interpretations of femininity, and [Lacombe] really captures the expression of different attitudes... We really like to describe this new idea about femininity. Dior is very close to femininity, and it's important to describe a modern femininity."
The new campaign is part of a wider enterprise called "The Women Behind the Lens." The project has previously given fans a closer look at the spring/summer 17 show through short film interviews with the models, the women who made Chiuri's first collection, and even in-house calligrapher Lili — all of them filmed, naturally, by women.
Text Hannah Ongley
Photography Brigitte Lacombe
