      'twin peaks' just dropped its most revealing trailer yet

      Watch David Lynch yell 'Albert!' in the latest clip from the Showtime revival.

      It's just a little over a week until we're plunged back into David Lynch's surrealist small town fever dream. And the Twin Peaks trailers are getting as revealing as it would be realistic to hope for from the notoriously enigmatic director. Like the damn fine new footage of old friends that dropped last week, this latest one also features some very familiar faces. Most notably, FBI Regional Bureau Chief Gordon Cole himself.

      Lynch reprised his role as the hard-of-hearing agent last year, eating a glazed donut for 30 seconds in a video that Peaks Freaks have since viewed over 829,000 times. In the latest teaser he appears sans-dessert, but with a very exciting piece of dialogue: "Albert!" Beloved character actor Miguel Ferrer, who died in January this year, lives on in the town of Twin Peaks as city-slicker FBI forensics expert Albert Rosenfield. Other series vets returning for the revival include Mädchen Amick, Dana Ashbrook, Phoebe Augustine, Sherilyn Fenn, and Jan D'Arcy.

