twin peaks heads to sxsw for a damn fine two-day event

David Lynch's beloved Twin Peaks is relocating to Austin for a special two-day affair. The South by Southwest festival will be celebrating the show's return at a special themed event to commemorate one of the most anticipated television events of the year.

This once-in-a-lifetime SXSW party will take place on March 16th and 17th, when you'll get the chance to be "transported into an immersive Twin Peaks experience." Featuring themed cocktails, limited-edition merch, and a photo booth at the Twin Peaks lodge, fans will be able to completely immerse themselves in the Log Lady lifestyle. There will also be musical performances including Real Estate, Neko Case, M. Ward, Julie Byrne, and more.

Word on the street, according to Rolling Stone, is that the one and only Agent Dale Cooper himself, Kyle MacLachlan, will make a special appearance on the 16th. Also featured at the event will be a full recreation of the show's 'Double R Diner' that is going to serve damn good coffee and pie. Diane, hold all of my calls—I'm going to Texas.

With the newly released posters for the show, fans are excited for the return of the 90s spooky cult classic. Posters depict disgraced popular girl Laura Palmer and Special Agent Dale Cooper with the headline "It Is Happening Again."

Twin Peaks returns with a two-hour premiere on Sunday, May 21st. David Lynch directed all 18 parts of the limited series, which is set to take place 25 years after Laura's murder.

A schedule for The Showtime House performances is below, along with more information about how to RSVP for the event.