travis scott shared three loose cuts on his soundcloud overnight

Hope you've got your headphones on you, 'cause Travis Scott shared three new songs overnight, skipping the fanfare of a premiere and uploading them straight to his own SoundCloud. The first, "A Man", is fairly classic Travis fare; the second, "Green & Purple", guests Playboi Carti; and the last, the Murda Beats produced "Butterfly Effect" seems to be the fan favorite of the bunch.

There's more on the way too. In conversation with GQ yesterday, the rapper hinted "I'm dropping new music soon. You know how I do it though: I like surprises." He also assured his long-awaited Quavo collaboration, first previewed months back on Zane Lowe's Beats 1, is nearly ready. "The Quavo album is coming soon." If "Butterfly Effect" has left you thirsty for more Travis, we'd recommend SZA's "Love Galore." Spin the three tracks below.