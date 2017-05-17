About

    The VICEChannels

      news Hannah Ongley 17 May, 2017

      trans women are tweeting their chucks in solidarity with chelsea manning

      The whistleblower-turned-icon has taken her first steps of freedom in fresh Chuck Taylors.

      @xychelsea

      Chelsea Manning is out of prison and on Instagram. The Army whistleblower was released this morning after serving seven years of a sentence that was commuted by Barack Obama during his final days in office. But while orange jumpsuits and instant meatloaf are part of the life Chelsea has at last left behind, the anti-secrecy activist isn't done spawning hashtags quite yet. Inspired by Chelsea taking her first steps of freedom in fresh-out-the-box Chuck Taylors, Twitter user @MagsVisaggs asked trans women to tweet their own All Stars with the hashtag #ChucksForChelsea.

      "Chelsea's first picture as a free girl is a shot of her chucks," wrote one woman. "She truly is one of us." (Note to Chucks fans who aren't trans women: chill.) Elsewhere on Twitter, the president who reduced Chelsea to an "ungrateful traitor" is defending his disclosure of highly classified information to Russian officials. Unsurprisingly, he hasn't had much to say about her finally walking free. 

      Credits

      Text Hannah Ongley

      Image via Twitter

      Connect to i-D’s world! Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

      Topics:news, chelsea manning, #chucksforchelsea, lgbtq, culture, chuck taylors

      Recommended

      Connect with i-D

      Most Popular

      comments powered by Disqus

      Today on i-D

      Load More

      featured on i-D

      More Features