Chelsea Manning is out of prison and on Instagram. The Army whistleblower was released this morning after serving seven years of a sentence that was commuted by Barack Obama during his final days in office. But while orange jumpsuits and instant meatloaf are part of the life Chelsea has at last left behind, the anti-secrecy activist isn't done spawning hashtags quite yet. Inspired by Chelsea taking her first steps of freedom in fresh-out-the-box Chuck Taylors, Twitter user @MagsVisaggs asked trans women to tweet their own All Stars with the hashtag #ChucksForChelsea.

trans girls should tweet their chucks in solidarity with chelsea — Magdalene Visaggio (@MagsVisaggs) May 17, 2017

"Chelsea's first picture as a free girl is a shot of her chucks," wrote one woman. "She truly is one of us." (Note to Chucks fans who aren't trans women: chill.) Elsewhere on Twitter, the president who reduced Chelsea to an "ungrateful traitor" is defending his disclosure of highly classified information to Russian officials. Unsurprisingly, he hasn't had much to say about her finally walking free.