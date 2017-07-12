topless activists quoted dylan farrow at a woody allen concert

Two topless female activists ran on stage during a performance by Woody Allen and his New Orleans jazz ensemble in Germany last night — using the moment to read a passage from Dylan Farrow's infamous 2014 The New York Times article that alleges the director sexually assaulted her as a kid.

Variety reported today that after the show the activists handed out leaflets explaining that the purpose of their demonstration was "to give sexual victims of sexual violence a voice."

The two women are said to be from the feminist protest group FEMEN, which posted a video of the disruption on its Facebook page and multiple links to articles covering it. "FEMEN does not want to be a part of this society, which protects and cheers the perpetrators," the group, which has over 16,000 likes on Facebook, shared in one post. "FEMEN disapproves of the fact that the Elbphilharmonie offers a pedophile a stage. No condemnation is no proof of innocence."

In response to the demonstration, Dylan Farrow released a statement to Salon this afternoon that suggested she supported the women's actions. "I don't know what people think of me, or what they assume about my life, but I don't wake up every morning with a devilish grin and tented fingers wondering how I can make Woody Allen's life miserable," Farrow said. "What I do know is that he escaped justice for what he did to me, and these moments are the equivalent of prison for him."

In 2014, Farrow spoke about the dearth of support she felt she had received as a victim. "Last week, Woody Allen was nominated for his latest Oscar. But this time, I refuse to fall apart," she wrote. "For so long, Woody Allen's acceptance silenced me. It felt like a personal rebuke, like the awards and accolades were a way to tell me to shut up and go away."