tommy hilfiger on vetements: 'nobody does it better than these guys'

This article was originally published by i-D Australia.

Six months ago, or thereabouts, Tommy Hilfiger met with Guram Gvasalia to propose an idea: the two labels collaborate on a capsule collection independent of both their mainline offerings. Guram, the commercial engine and chief executive officer of Vetements, was taken by the pitch, and now it appears a release is around the corner. Over the weekend, Hilfiger posted a photograph of a hoodie bearing each brand's logo to his personal Instagram account, captioned "So excited!"

Speaking to WWD, Hilfiger recounted his meeting with Guram: "I was very excited. What they've done is quite genius. They have their own rule book. They do what they want and do it when and how they want." He continued, "It's luxe streetwear. Nobody does it better than these guys." The unisex capsule collection will offer hoodies, T-shirts, beanies, and socks; though Hilfiger hinted it won't be cheap.

Meanwhile, for spring/summer 18, Vetements have returned to one of their earliest and most infamous collaborators: DHL. They've also partnered with Reebok once again, and there's a shoe that looks an awful lot like Adidas's Stan Smith — though in typical Gvasalia fashion, nothing's been made official.