this photographer shoots the bruises and victories of her all-female roller derby team

Weronika Krawczuk says she was inspired to play roller derby after she watched the 2009 film Whip It. "I saw strong, colorful, tattooed women competing with each other — I was instantly hooked!" she tells i-D. Krawczuk recruited a group of girls — in her historic hometown of Poznan, Poland — and formed her own team. What followed was an exhilarating ride of victories and defeats, bonding and spats. In between all the pushing and shoving, Krawczuk grabbed her analog camera and documented the women's journey. The candid moments she captured show the tough spirits of her teammates. There are shots of their peach-sized bruises, the team competing in perfect harmony, and moments of vulnerability.

Krawczuk says the landscape for women's rights in Poland is pretty similar to America's right now: full of extremes. However, Polish women are fighting against the reality, not the possibility, of abortion being completely illegal in their country. Last year, thousands of women protested in Warsaw's Castle Square while wearing black to protest the restrictive law. The event was dubbed "Black Monday." As Poland debates women's reproductive rights, Bad to the Bone illustrates the fierceness of the country's female citizens — that they're going to fight like hell to make their voices heard.

The team has been active for a few years now. After so much time together, what is the sense of female camaraderie like?

Having a team built from strong and independent personalities is not always easy. As a team we have been through ups and downs, as one can imagine, however, our mutual goals are what cement us. The bottom line is that roller derby is a team sport and requires great effort. Often after training we grab a beer or two, or hang out and talk about girl stuff.

Do you have a favorite memory from your time running the derby team?

My favorite memory is of team's first International Derby game, which was held in my hometown. It was the first ever event of its kind and we had a band play and street food. Our slogan for that day was: American Dream. We faced a German team and I won the MVP - Best Jammer title. The reception was very good and everyone had a blast! My after-party jam ended with a sprained wrist, but overall it was worth it.

What do you hope to capture about the women you photograph?

I enjoy working with girls — not the pretty ones with full makeup on and a princess look, but the strong ones. Women that are interesting and have something mysterious about them.

There are an increasing number of all-female roller derby teams, and the sport often has strong feminist connotations in the U.S. Are there people in Poland who disapprove of women playing roller derby?

Some people are shocked, some cheer for me. Poland is a country full of extremes. On one side, you can find open-minded people driven by passion, and at the same time you can find very closed-minded and conservative people. You just can't have it all.