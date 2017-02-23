About

    The VICEChannels

      film Tish Weinstock 23 February, 2017

      this new horror film about racism is starting a discussion we need to have

      Jordan Peele's 'Get Out' has earned 100% on Rotten Tomatoes for its bone-chilling terror and poignant message.

      this new horror film about racism is starting a discussion we need to have this new horror film about racism is starting a discussion we need to have this new horror film about racism is starting a discussion we need to have

      If you go down to the woods today, in you're in for a big surprise. If you go down to the cinema, your whole world will be shattered. Why? Because the trailer for Jordan Peele's horror film Get Out has landed and it'll scare you shitless.

      Written and directed by Peele, and conceived as a psychological thriller about racism, Get Out follows the journey of a young black photographer (Daniel Kaluuya) who reluctantly travels to meet his white girlfriend's (Allison Williams) family in upstate New York, only to find there's something incredibly wrong with them.

      While initially the film was set to explore the fears of being an outsider, Peele decided it would be more poignant to make it about race. "It just seemed to be a very taboo piece of the discussion to talk about something so horrific as racism in any type of genre other than a film about slavery or something," Peele told USA Today. The decision has certainly paid off; Get Out has earned a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which is pretty incredible. Last year, only four films managed to achieve that.

      Anyway, enough from us. Watch the trailer below if you dare…

      Credits

      Text Tish Weinstock 

      Connect to i-D’s world! Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

      Topics:news, trailer, get out, race, racism, film, culture, jordan peele

      Recommended

      Connect with i-D

      Most Popular

      comments powered by Disqus

      Today on i-D

      Load More

      featured on i-D

      More Features