this new horror film about racism is starting a discussion we need to have

If you go down to the woods today, in you're in for a big surprise. If you go down to the cinema, your whole world will be shattered. Why? Because the trailer for Jordan Peele's horror film Get Out has landed and it'll scare you shitless.

Written and directed by Peele, and conceived as a psychological thriller about racism, Get Out follows the journey of a young black photographer (Daniel Kaluuya) who reluctantly travels to meet his white girlfriend's (Allison Williams) family in upstate New York, only to find there's something incredibly wrong with them.

While initially the film was set to explore the fears of being an outsider, Peele decided it would be more poignant to make it about race. "It just seemed to be a very taboo piece of the discussion to talk about something so horrific as racism in any type of genre other than a film about slavery or something," Peele told USA Today. The decision has certainly paid off; Get Out has earned a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which is pretty incredible. Last year, only four films managed to achieve that.

Anyway, enough from us. Watch the trailer below if you dare…