      this jay-z fan's theory about the real meaning behind '4:44' is mind-blowing

      It involves the street address of a certain elevator.

      On his deeply honest 13th album, 4:44, Jay-Z appears to address his infamous 2014 Met Gala elevator fight with Solange for the first time ever. The opening track "Kill Jay-Z" includes the lines, "You egged Solange on / Knowin' all along, all you had to say you was wrong," followed by a shot at Eric Benét for cheating on Halle Berry. The 4:44 lyric didn't spark quite as much excitement as Lemonade's "sometimes shit go down when it's a billion dollars on an elevator" or — thanks to Rachel Roy ostensibly outing herself as the woman who Jay-Z allegedly cheated with — "Becky with the good hair." But one fan's conspiracy theory is, um, elevating its significance. 

      The 2014 incident took place in an elevator at New York's Boom Boom room, which according to Google Maps, is located at 848 Washington Street. But a look on the club's website tells you that the actual entrance is around the corner at 444 13th Street. Coincidence? 

      Maybe. Jay-Z has claimed the number sequence alludes to the hour he woke up to pen 4:44's title track. Fans, meanwhile, have pointed out Jayoncé's ongoing obsession with the number 4. Beyoncé was born on September 4, Jay-Z was born on December 4, the couple married on April 4, and Blue Ivy is said to be named after the Roman numeral IV, which Beyoncé and Jay-Z both have tattooed on their ring fingers. On the video for 4:44's "The Story of O.J.," Hova samples Nina Simone's "Four Women." His favorite-ever rapper also happens to be the 44th president. But just sayin', two things can be true at once.

