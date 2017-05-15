this artist collected over 700 photos of parties from strangers

Last week, the Milwaukee Art Museum opened its first ever solo exhibition of works by a Milwaukee-based contemporary artist. It's an honor rightfully bestowed on Paul Druecke. His photography project A Social Event Archive is largely authored by, and celebrates, fellow residents of the Wisconsin city. Though rooted in the Midwest, the Archive completely transcends time and place.

Let's backtrack: In 1997, Druecke discovered a photograph of himself at an event he barely remembered. "He was so startled by the disconnect between the occasion, his experience of it, and his failure of memory that he became curious about how social interactions are photographed, shared, and commemorated," writes Lisa Sutcliffe, the museum's Curator of Photography and Media Arts, in the exhibition catalogue.

The same year, he established guidelines for the project, and began collecting photographs. One person contributed one image — a snapshot documenting a social occasion. The photograph could be historical or recent, and the event depicted could be public or private. Druecke encouraged participants to provide dates and names, and archived the images in the order they were received. Druecke urged "everyone out there, from my grade-school principal to Vaclav Havel, to know they're invited to contribute a photo."

Because Druecke began the Archive in Milwaukee, initially by going door-to-door, many of the photographs were contributed by the city's residents, and capture its people, places, and events across history. But this is incidental; the photographs can be of any place, any time, and can be contributed by anyone. The Archive is at once uniquely local and infinitely global. "Druecke depended on the collaboration of his community, which at the outset was the largely middle-class industrial city of Milwaukee," Sutcliffe writes. "Contributors often offered pictures that they did not mind getting rid of: duplicates, B-sides, mistakes. Sometimes they donated images of their dearest memories, finest compositions, or proudest moments."

Such a democratic approach to authorship has resulted in a truly dynamic body of images. Birthdays, weddings, and trips to Disneyland sit alongside snapshots of headstones, people putting out fires, cats, concerts, burglarized cars. One was shot at a medical society's Christmas party in 1953. Another, dated 1997, features a woman buried under her Beanie Baby collection. There are backs of heads and empty night clubs. Some documented pristine birthday cakes with candles burning. Others captured kids' faces smashed with frosting.

When he concluded the project in 2007, Druecke had amassed 731 photographs. Given the project's time frame — and that it requires the submission of a physical photograph — most of the photographs were shot on film. The 90s was the golden age of easy-to-use, accessibly priced point-and-shoot cameras with excellent lenses, and many of these photographs reflect it. The colors are beautiful, the shadows and light are evocative, and the composition is surprising. Each is a small masterpiece.

Crucially, Druecke completed the Archive before the ubiquity of digital photography, and the social media age. "The project predates Instagram and Facebook but predicted the blurring of private and public that such social media platforms allow," Sutcliffe writes. "Our performances for the camera — congregating, posing, and smiling — have since become practiced and conditioned by the knowledge of a wider audience. A Social Event Archive encapsulates an American past just before this dramatic cultural shift."

"Paul Druecke: A Social Event Archive, 1997-2007" is on view at the Milwaukee Art Museum through August 13, 2017. More information here.