this alanis morissette musical means we've reached peak 90s nostalgia

It's like rain on your wedding day. It's a free ride when you've already paid. It's the good advice that you just didn't take. No, it's not ironic, but if you haven't figured out what we're talking about, you might want to brush up on your 90s pop trivia. Because as any fan of the genre or person who lived through that era will tell you, you oughta know that we could only be referring to Alanis Morissette, who announced this week that she's working on a musical based on her seminal album Jagged Little Pill.

For the uninitiated, that's the album that gave us feminist and scorned-woman karaoke classics such as "You Oughta Know," "All I Really Want," "Hand in My Pocket," and of course, "Ironic." Tracks that helped keep the singer's third studio record in the Billboard Top 20 chart for over a year, selling over 16 million copies in the United States and 33 million copies worldwide.

And now the Grammy-winning album will receive the dramatic treatment it deserves. A musical adaptation of Jagged Little Pill is set to premiere in May 2018 as part of the upcoming season at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The production will be spearheaded by the Tony award-winning director of Pippin and Waitress, Diane Paulus, who told The Hollywood Reporter, "Jagged Little Pill defined a generation and yet the raw, emotional honesty of Alanis's songs feels more needed now than ever." The book will be written by Diablo Cody and will follow the story of a modern, multi-generational family and its fraught relationships, touching on issues such as gender identity and race, with the singer's work naturally woven in throughout.

Morissette enthused over the project in an official statement, writing, "This team that has come together for this Jagged Little Pill musical is my musical theater dream come true. The chemistry between all of us is crackling and I feel honored to be diving into these songs again, surrounded by all of this searing talent. Diablo and Diane are already taking these deeply personal songs that are part of my soul's marrow to a whole other level of hope, freedom, and complexity."

While the final play may still be a year off, it's never too early to start saying Thank U.