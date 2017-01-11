things are looking up with rianne van rompaey

Rianne wears shirt Wunderkind.
Shirt and skirt Loewe. Boots Wunderkind.
Shirt vintage from Early Halloween NYC. Dress Fendi. Boots Chloé.
Coat Paco Rabanne.
Coat Prada. Boots Maison Margiela.
Coat Nina Ricci. Shirt IRO. Briefs Miu Miu. Boots Wunderkind.
Coat Valentino. Shirt Céline. Briefs Miu Miu. Boots Balenciaga.
Jacket and briefs Miu Miu. Boots Wunderkind.
Dress Céline. Belt Prada. Boots Chloé.
Dress and boots Balenciaga.
Photography Daniel Jackson
Styling Ludivine Poiblanc
Hair Rutger at Streeters using Bumble and bumble. Makeup Francelle Daly at Art and Commerce. Nail technician Rica Romain at LMC Worldwide using Chanel Le Vernis and Body Excellence Cream. Photography assistance Jake Merrill, Pablo Espinoza. Digital technician Karen Goss. Styling assistance Marika Ames. Hair assistance Dakota Hunter. Makeup assistance Takahiro Okada. Production Jana Juhas, Michael Dicarlo. Production assistance Luis Jaramilo. Casting director Piergiorgio del Moro. Model Rianne van Rompaey at DNA.
Topics:fashion, fashion stories, the big issue, daniel jackson, rianne van rompaey, ludivine poiblanc