the young dreamers of nyc, straight up

Sebastian Rosemarie, 19 , Brooklyn, NY

What do you do? Modeling.

Describe yourself in five words? Odd, sensitive, romantic, empathic, kinky.

Do you have any News Year's Resolutions? My New Year's resolution is to be more gentle and patient with myself.

How do you feel about last year as a young person? It was a scary and hard year for me, but I feel stronger making it to right now.

How can we make our voices heard in 2017? By being open, creating safe spaces, and giving people platforms.

What are your hopes for 2017? I hope that more people share their stories and are kinder to each other.

If you could ask the world one question and get the answer, what would you ask? How can we use art and new media to impact social change?

@sebastianrosemarie

Odie Marie, 22, Seattle. Kate Vitamin, 22, Czech Republic.

What do you do? Odie: Try and write screenplays, direct films, participate in any way in filmmaking, and go to a lot of therapy. Kate: I am stay at home model.

Describe yourself in five words? Odie: Honest, sad, shy, kinda friendly, kinda cool. Kate: Lesbo weirdo with terrible humor.

Do you have any News Year's resolutions? Odie: To stop being a lazy piece of shit. Kate: Drink more water, realize more stuff, eat more healthy. Or try. Or not.

How can we make our voices heard in 2017? Odie: Keep being your loud, genuine, annoying self and hopefully you'll get an interview with i-D. Kate: If you have opinion, you wanna change something, don't be afraid to speak up, even if you're the only one and people disagree with you, keep trying.

What are your hopes for 2017? Odie: Keep trying to achieve my dreams. Kate: I hope I'll adopt a cat, a puppy, and get a bigger bed. I would also like learn to play my ukulele and I really want to do Tour de Europe with Odie.

If you could ask the world one question and get the answer, what would you ask? Odie: Why you always hatin'? Kate: Trump, seriously?

@pey_0die / @katevitamin

Sally, 25, Toronto

What do you do? Tattoos and drawings.

Describe yourself in five words? Can you ask another question?

Do you have any New Year's resolutions? I try not to follow the Gregorian calendar.

How do you feel about last year as a young person? I'm glad for the furthered interest in young people to be more politically and socially aware.

How can we make our voices heard in 2017? To listen to the voices that have been systematically oppressed or erased and work towards empowering them.

What are your hopes for 2017? I hope that we continue to recognize how the powers at large have co-opted the ways that we engage with our communities and cultures in order to manipulate our responses and abilities.

If you could ask the world one question and get the answer, what would you ask? Do you have love for human-kind?

@literal_hell

Rashad Emmanuel Abrigo, 14, Queens

What do you do? I take pictures and do fashion design.

Describe yourself in five words? Calm, unique intelligent, blessed, loving.

Do you have any News Year's Resolutions? To try to do better in subjects. I struggle in school.

How do you feel about last year as a young person? I started high school last year, I was very nervous and shy but I grew into my school environment.

How can we make our voices heard in 2017? All of the young children around the world coming together to make a change in the world.

What are your hopes for 2017? A calm, smooth, and fast year.

If you could ask the world one question and get the answer, what would you ask? Can we all be civilized for one day?

@itstherodeo

Alexa Reynen, 20, Newport Beach, CA

What do you do? Modeling.

Describe yourself in five words? Caffeinated, ambitious, indecisive, curious, optimistic.

Do you have any News Year's Resolutions? To meet Stevie Nicks, and beg her to be my fairy godmother!

How do you feel about last year as a young person? I'm feeling super proud of my generation for not being fearful of expression and creativity!

How can we make our voices heard in 2017? Don't be silent!

What are your hopes for 2017? I hope this new president stops tweeting his feelings like a hormonal teenager.

If you could ask the world one question and get the answer, what would you ask? Can we please get David Bowie back?

@alexareynen_

Peyton Olivia Knight, 18, St. Louis, Missouri

What do you do? Most of the time I can be seen on magazine pages, but there's more to me than just a face. I'm very passionate about photography. I'm pretty into baking as well because I have a massive sweet tooth; I had to learn how to cater to it.

Describe yourself in five words. I swim against the current.

Do you have any News Year's resolutions? I'm working on bettering myself. One of the ways I'm doing that is reading at least one book per month. A couple others are unplugging from the blackhole (or the internet as it's commonly known), volunteering at least once per week, and learning to listen more in depth to individuals.

How do you feel about last year as a young person? Probably the same as every other aged person: it sort of sucked. I mean, David Bowie? WHY? However, light comes from darkness and it's essential to see positivity even in the most bleak of hours. I mean hey, my church raised nearly $900,000 to build fresh water wells around the globe. That's pretty humbling.

How can we make our voices heard in 2017? I think we must relinquish the habit of running away to our comfort zones when confrontation comes around. So many millennials have strong opinions, yet are more likely to pout and cross their arms when opposed than they are to hunker down, listen to the opposers, and engage in true debate. We have such innovative ideas; our generation is seriously going to change society, but I think we could use a little toughening up. That's the only way to be heard.

@peyton.knight



Immanuel Alleyne (Manza), 15, Rosedale/ Valley Stream, NY

What do you do? I can't just narrow it down to one thing. I'm a creative person; I'd like to say I'm talented in many things. I have a ton of dance experience, I'm a singer, designer, stylist, full-time student, and a tutor just to sum it up.

Describe yourself in five words. That man is going places!

Do you have any New Year's resolutions? Actually I do, I'd like to improve my eating habits. Staying young doesn't last forever, you know.

How do you feel about last year as a young person? As a young person I feel as if 2016 was one of the most important years for the development of teens worldwide. For example, we saw Lil Yachty, a teenager doing things that most kids have dreamt of. Seeing someone so close to age with us doing that has pushed everyone to perfect their craft.

How can we make our voices heard in 2017? Through the arts, I feel as if creative people have opened a path that will allow many individuals to show their unique ideas to the world. These ideas will make waves in 2017.

What are your hopes for 2017? My hopes for 2017 is for my collective to bloom to a very high point this year we have lots of new projects on the way which consist of music and a look book and even a small collection of dope clothes. Academically I just want to finish off my sophomore year with great marks that will keep me on track to getting into college.

If you could ask the world one question and get an answer back what would you ask? If racism didn't exist how advanced would our world be?

@therealmanza

Camilo Yepes, 14, Queens

What do you do? I rap, photograph, film, edit images and videos, mix and master songs, and model.

Describe yourself in five words. Vivid, determined, outgoing, ambitious, humble.

Do you have any New Year's resolutions? Yes, I am aiming to become unstoppable with all of the arts I am into. I also want to get into producing.

How do you feel about last year as a young person? 2016 was an insane year, from the election to the deaths of so many great people. However, it was a learning year, not only for America but for the rest of the world. On a personal note, 2016 was a huge learning year for me as well. I began on a path that opened me up to many aspects of art.

How can we make our voices heard in 2017? The best way is through social media. That's what it truly comes down to now. However, people have to actually go out and make moves, not just sit inside and write statuses about what they want to do.

What are your hopes for 2017? One of my biggest hopes for the world is for everyone to understand that we are equal. No matter your race, gender, sexuality, religion, or beliefs, we are equal.

If you could ask the world one question and get an answer back what would you ask? I would ask the world if we are alone.

@CamilosGarden

Hannah Whelan, 23, Dublin, Ireland

What do you do? I'm a Botanical Textile Designer first and foremost. However right now I'm working as the Graphic Designer & Production Assistant for Fort Makers.

Describe yourself in five words. Curious, zany, passionate, whimsical, innovative.

Do you have any New Year's resolutions? Play the field.

How do you feel about last year as a young person? I'm extraordinarily appreciative that I was alive to experience the chaotic year that just passed. In terms of politics, I realized how much I was living in an echo chamber. So going forward, I need to be more mindful of the nuances of what I've been told by the media. Both America and the UK got a major wake up call with about how divided and disenfranchised many people feel. I hope going forward this can be reconciled.

How can we make our voices heard in 2017? Shout at the top of your lungs, use a megaphone even, just don't stop.

What are your hopes for 2017? My apartment transforms into the jungle of my dreams.

If you could ask the world one question and get an answer back what would you ask? Whats the Wi-Fi password?

@__hannahwhelan__

Simone Thompson, 24, Brooklyn

Where are you from? Brooklyn.

What do you do? Photographer.

Describe yourself in five words? Introverted extrovert black queer femme.

Do you have any News Year's Resolutions? I'd like to be early for everything.

How do you feel about last year as a young person? This year was complicated and painful in a number of ways, but I feel immensely inspired by all the collective energy and creativity coming from young artists of color. I feel our voices are stronger than ever and I'm happy to see representation is finally becoming a priority.

How can we make our voices heard in 2017? All we can do is continue to speak up at every given opportunity. I am so grateful for print and online publications which have acted as a platform for young artists such as myself. I use my practice as a photographer as a vehicle to incite change in my community. Showcasing queer people and people of color is important to me because it brings about awareness and acceptance. More than ever as youth we need to stand up and make our voices louder than the ignorance which has prevailed generations before us.

What are your hopes for 2017? I dream of a world that is forward thinking and inclusive. We've been dealt a tough hand with the outcome of this past election, but it is up to us to fight for a world that is ours. My hope is that this year will incite more political urgency in young people. I want us all to be more active, aware, and involved.

If you could ask the world one question and get the answer, what would you ask? When will we work in harmony with one another?

@warmleatherette_