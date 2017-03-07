the xx's new video is a love letter to london

An ode to their hometown of London, the latest music video from the xx brings their single "Say Something Loving" to life, while capturing the energy and ennui of adolescence in a big city.

Shots include young, queer couples in love, Southbank skatepark, the bus to Putney Heath, a party filled with strobe lights, arcades, the underpass in Elephant and Castle, The Coronet, and the skyline as the sun sets over the City of London. The visuals certainly paint a romantic picture of the band's youth growing up in Southwest London. "We wanted to celebrate our home town and revisit some of the places that remind us of our friendship when we were growing up," the xx said. "We're so happy to be back home and so excited to begin our Night + Day residency in Brixton this week!"

Watch the video below and fall in love as if you were 16.

