the xx brings night + day festival to a magical icelandic waterfall

Given all the chaos and lawsuits still plaguing Fyre Festival, you'd be forgiven for considering a break from the summer festival circuit this year. But that doesn't mean skipping the season entirely. The xx has just announced an intimate Iceland leg of its beloved Night + Day festival. No jet skis, no gourmet island cuisine, no Bella Hadid's sand-dusted butt — just a weekend of xx-curated music by the breathtaking Skógafoss waterfall. The diverse lineup includes many of the band's old buddies, including Warpaint, Earl Sweatshirt, Kelsey Lu, Sampha, Kamasi Washington, Floating Points, and Robyn & Mr Tophat, plus a slew of exciting Icelandic artists. Romy, Oliver, and Jamie even made a playlist to get you amped for the less familiar.

While The xx's most recent Night + Day residency in Brixton was an ode to their London homeland, the band is hardly unfamiliar with the Nordics. The xx's beautifully honest new album I See You was partly recorded in Reykjavik — just two hours east of Skógafoss. "We fell in love with Iceland while recording some of I See You there a few years ago," The xx said in a press release. "We are so looking forward to returning and bringing some of our friends, from near and far." Night + Day has also done stints in Lisbon and Berlin.

Night + Day Iceland takes place in Skógafoss from July 14 - 16. Tickets are €169 (approx $184 USD) for three-day general admission plus camping. They're on sale May 12, and don't wait until the last minute to get one — attendance is capped at just 6,000 fans. Find out more information about Night + Day Iceland here.