      Hannah Ongley 10 May, 2017

      the xx brings night + day festival to a magical icelandic waterfall

      Join Kelsey Lu, Sampha, Warpaint, and Jamie xx at the most scenic music festival summer has to offer.

      Given all the chaos and lawsuits still plaguing Fyre Festival, you'd be forgiven for considering a break from the summer festival circuit this year. But that doesn't mean skipping the season entirely. The xx has just announced an intimate Iceland leg of its beloved Night + Day festival. No jet skis, no gourmet island cuisine, no Bella Hadid's sand-dusted butt — just a weekend of xx-curated music by the breathtaking Skógafoss waterfall. The diverse lineup includes many of the band's old buddies, including Warpaint, Earl Sweatshirt, Kelsey Lu, Sampha, Kamasi Washington, Floating Points, and Robyn & Mr Tophat, plus a slew of exciting Icelandic artists. Romy, Oliver, and Jamie even made a playlist to get you amped for the less familiar.

      While The xx's most recent Night + Day residency in Brixton was an ode to their London homeland, the band is hardly unfamiliar with the Nordics. The xx's beautifully honest new album I See You was partly recorded in Reykjavik — just two hours east of Skógafoss. "We fell in love with Iceland while recording some of I See You there a few years ago," The xx said in a press release. "We are so looking forward to returning and bringing some of our friends, from near and far." Night + Day has also done stints in Lisbon and Berlin.

      Night + Day Iceland takes place in Skógafoss from July 14 - 16. Tickets are €169 (approx $184 USD) for three-day general admission plus camping. They're on sale May 12, and don't wait until the last minute to get one — attendance is capped at just 6,000 fans. Find out more information about Night + Day Iceland here

      Hannah Ongley

