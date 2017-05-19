the winning images from magnum’s graduate photographers award

Magnum is one of the most respected and historic names in the world of photography and photojournalism. This year is their 70th anniversary, marked with all kinds of events, retrospectives, big coffee table books, talks, and so on. But for all that looking back and celebrating their history, Magnum is also still moving forward.

For the third time, as part of Photo London, the agency has been running The Graduate Photographers Award, sponsored by RBB Economics. An award that recognizes some of the most promising, most exciting young photographers just out of college and offers them the chance to be mentored by the agency.

Martin Seeds

And as Photo London starts today, we can announce the winners as: Carl Bigmore, Georgs Avetisjans, Kazuma Obara, Lua Ribeira, Martin Seeds, Matthew Broadhead, Michael Vince Kim, Monica Alcazar-Duarte, Sam Ivin, and Sian Davey. All recent BA and MA graduates from across the UK, but imagery that stretches around the globe.

From work about the Los Angeles Water Wars, to images that explore the Korean-Cuban community, America's labor day fairs, those seeking asylum, and teenage life. The varied works span traditional portraiture, to landscape photography, to experimental approaches and more conceptual works.

But you can decide for yourself, and scan through the winning works, and go see them in person at Photo London.

Georgs Avetisjans

Matthew Broadhead

Sam Ivin

Lua Ribeira

Kazuma Obara

Monica Alcazar Duarte

Carl Bigmore

Michael Vince Kim