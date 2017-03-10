the undocumented history of female drummers

Mindy Abovitz started Tom Tom back in 2009 to give female drummers the recognition they deserved. Initially a blog, it aimed to improve the online representation of non-male percussionists, which at the time seemed to consist mostly of hyper-sexualized images of women and drum kits. Described by collaborators as the leader of the revolution, Abovitz has created a space for female drummers from all over the world to be seen, celebrated, and motivated.

The likes of Stella Mozgawa from Warpaint, Beyoncé's drummer Kim Thompson, and Palmolive from The Slits have all been featured in Tom Tom, which also organizes regular panel talks and events such as "The Oral History of Female Drummers," which took over MoMA's PS1 back in 2012 with drumming performances.

The latest edition, The Roots Issue, focuses on drummers discussing where they started out and how they've grown since, as well as a drummer's guide to various awesome cities. Prior to that, former drummer of The Prettiots Rachel Trachtenburg starred on the cover of The Money Issue, which was full of really useful tips such as how to get a great kit for cheap, how to do taxes as a musician, and how to ask for a raise. So wise! In need of more wisdom, we turned to Mindy and her team for answers.

Hello Mindy! Tell us, where are all the female drummers?

They are everywhere. They are your neighbor, your mom, your girlfriend, and your best friend's little sister.

What's the most important thing you've learnt through making Tom Tom?

That starting your own company and growing it is a MASSIVE challenge with a MASSIVE reward at the end if you can endure.

If you could give one piece of advice to all female/non-gender conforming drummers, what would it be?

Don't give a shit what other people think or say about anything you do. Play your music exactly how you want and with confidence from day one.

How can we go about helping to transition novelty to normal?

Representation, permission, and intentionality.

Which features or interviews are you most proud of having secured for Tom Tom?

All of them! Truly. I have loved our interview with Bobbye Hall, ESG's Valerie Scroggins, Gina Schock, when Jack White interviewed Carla Azar, our resident 11-year-old writer bo-Pah interviewing other girl drummers, etc. It is all so much fun.

Which other zines are you a fan of?

I am a fan of the ladies who run Women in Sound, Got a Girl Crush, MATH magazine, She Shreds Mag, Crybaby Zine, and so many more.

Please, lovely ladies behind Tom Tom... teach us about the undocumented history of female drummers.

While the history of female drummers hasn't been documented as thoroughly as the history of male drummers, with some dedicated researching, one can find quite a bit of information on female drummers throughout history. Check out this top ten list (in no particular order) of some notable drummers who have inspired other women to get behind the kit!

1. Anne "Honey" Lantree of The Honeycombs

Years active: 1963-1967

Genre: Pop

Location: North London, England

Top Tune: "Have I the Right"

2. Maureen "Moe" Tucker of the Velvet Underground

Years active: 1964-1973, 1990, 1992, 1993, 1996

Genre: Rock

Location: New York, New York

Top Tune: "Sweet Jane"

3. Karen Carpenter of The Carpenters

Years active: 1969-1983

Genre: Pop/Soft rock

Location: Los Angeles, California

Top Tune: "We've Only Just Begun"

4. Sandy West of The Runaways

Years active: 1975-1979

Genre: Punk Rock

Location: Los Angeles, California

Top Tune: "Cherry Bomb"

5. Atsuko Yamano of Shonen Knife

Years active: 1981-present

Genre: Pop/Post Punk/Alternative/Indie

Location: Osaka, Japan

Top Tune: "Pop Tune"

6. Debbi Peterson of The Bangles

Years active: 1981-89, 1999-present

Genre: Pop/Rock

Location: Los Angeles, California

Top Tune: "Hazy Shade of Winter"

7. Sheila E

Years active: 1976-present

Genre: R&B/Pop/Soul/Rock/Funk/Latin Pop

Location: Oakland, California

Top Tune: "The Glamorous Life"

8. Janet Weiss of Sleater-Kinney

Years active: 1994-2006, 2014-present

Genre: Punk/Indie/Riot Grrrl

Location: Olympia, Washington

Top Tune: "Jumpers"

9. Meg White of The White Stripes

Years active: 1997-2011

Genre: Blues/Rock/Post Punk Revival

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Top Tune: "Seven Nation Army"

10. Cindy Blackman

Years active: 1982-present

Genre: Jazz Fusion, Rock

Location: Yellow Springs, Ohio

Top Tune: "Are You Gonna Go My Way"