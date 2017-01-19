the supreme x louis vuitton collaboration is finally here

The much-rumored collaboration between Supreme and Louis Vuitton has been made official today, as Vuitton men's artistic director Kim Jones reveals all in an interview with WWD. The move was first teased a fortnight ago when an image of an LV-monogrammed T-shirt appeared on Supreme fan account @mrbld -- the photo purportedly taken at a casting for luxury house's runway show in Paris today, January 19.

Representing a coming-together of two respective giants of their field -- the street smarts of Supreme and the high-end juggernaut that is Vuitton -- it comes hot on the heels of the skatewear brand's previous collaborations with Aquascutum and Comme des Garçons, a continuation of the high-low appropriation that has become a trademark of Supreme since its founding by James Jebbia in 1995.

"You can't have the conversation of New York men's wear without Supreme right now, because it's such a massive global phenomenon," said Jones, of a company that once received a cease-and-desist letter from the French house over its use Vuitton-like prints on skateboards. "I just feel that the strength of their graphic versus the strength of the Louis Vuitton graphic, and that kind of Pop Art feeling -- it works together perfectly."

We couldn't agree more, Kim. Get it in LV stores on July 17 and watch get the first look during the brand's fall/winter 17 menswear show.

