the soundtrack to your weekend ft. missy elliott, thundercat, and show me the body

Young Fathers, "Only God Knows"

We tend to make lots of sarcastic jokes in these weekly roundups, but then someone sends us a really beautiful song like this and all we really want to say is that it's brilliant and Young Fathers are brilliant and everyone involved should take the rest of the day off. It's on the new Trainspotting film too, don't you know.

中田ヤスタカ, "Crazy" ft. Kyary Pamyu Pamyu + Charli XCX

The UK's best pop export just made magic by teaming up with the Queen of Kawaii and, as you might expect, it's catchy as hell. Hey, did we ever tell you about the time we took Kyary Pamyu Pamyu to the Old Blue Last? It happened.

Boss Hog, "Formula X"

Cristina Martinez and husband Jon Spencer of the coincidentally named Jon Spencer Blues Explosion return after 17 years with a song that picks up exactly where the pair left off. It's provocative, abrasive, brooding — the perfect soundtrack to Trump's USA then.

Sneaks, "Inside Edition"

Next up, this minimal number from Washington's Eva Moolchan is short, sweet, and one-minute long. And if that wasn't compact enough for you, you'll be pleasantly surprised to find that her entire album sits at just 18 minutes in length. Not such a long play, but a very good one (quality, not quantity).

Thundercat, "Show You The Way (feat. Michael McDonald & Kenny Loggins)"

Back in 1993, when Gabrielle first blessed us with the knowledge that dreams can come true, not many people knew that this very collaboration is what she was referring to. That's right, just two years ago — when asked who his dream collaboration would be with — Thundercat uttered the names Michael McDonald and Kenny Loggins. Absolute magic. A future classic.

St Francis Hotel, "Stay As You Are"

Shades of Hurts and, improbably, Britney's "Make Me..." ft. G-Eazy feature in this tune by Irish melancholiacs St Francis Hotel. When we Googled them, the top result said their bathrooms were small and cleanliness could be improved. Seems a little harsh, but there you go.

Show Me The Body, "Trash"

Let the NYC noisemakers drop a wonderful sort of rage on you, leaving you all-powerful and moving through your day with furious abandon. Time is of the essence so scream-rap along fast, motherfucker.

Dave and J Hus, "Samantha"

J Hus joins forces with Drake's mate Dave on a track that we like to think is secretly an ode to Samantha from SATC but probably isn't. With Dave on keys and production from Jae5, it's very good. Nice one boys.

Tei Shi, "Keep Running"

Tei Shi returns with a new song and video featuring a spider. Where can you see it? On the web! (these things just write themselves, don't they).

Nukubi, "Bronze"

No idea who or what this is, but we got sent it on Twitter the other night and quite liked it so chucked it in.

Missy Elliott, "I'm Better" ft. Lamb

Missy got us feeling like we're having the time of our lives lost in the endless entertainment of a 90s music channel. What a video. What a tune. What a woman. What an interview this was.

VeilHymn, "Hymn"

The newly-unveiled collaborative project between Blood Orange's Devonté Hynes and Starchild and The New Romantic's Brydon Cook is this weekend's sweetest treat. Simply beautiful.