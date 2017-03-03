the soundtrack to your weekend ft. hmltd, sturla atlas, and lorde

HMLTD, "To The Door"

Wow. This lovely South London lot just put out the most exciting video we've seen in ages. Rose petals! Ghost dances! Blood splatters! The best use of multiple genres in a song since forever! The word thrice! These boys are our new obsession.

Faze Miyake ft. Merky ACE and AJ Tracey, "None Of That"

Faze Miyaki next, with ice cold "None Of That," featuring Merky ACE and the hardest working boy in grime, AJ Tracey, in a chase around a brutalist estate with a cameo from a man in a monster mask. Exactly like Scooby Doo, if Shaggy and the gang had been decked out in Nasir Mazhar.

The Big Moon, "Sucker"

Meanwhile, over in Westworld... Currently playing live as Marika Hackman's band, the girls from the large natural satellite head to the desert for a game of cowboys and suckers. What's that photo all about? It doesn't look like anything to us.

Sturla Atlas, "Time"

Well, isn't this romantic?! Our Icelandic pals try their best to get over a girl by taking solitary boat trips and writing sad sexy songs in this impressive self-directed video that lives up to their track record of impressive self-directed videos.

The Blaze, "Territory"

Cinematic music deserves a poetic visual, and The Blaze, a producer duo who make their own videos, have delivered just that. Their "Territory," set on the hazy rooftops of Algiers, is a powerful, enigmatic display of primal masculinity, family values, and abject belonging. Instantly influential.

JFDR, "Instant Patience"

If Bjork's a fan, we're fans. This is beautiful.

GoldLink, "Crew"

Welcome to GoldLink's crew, where the guys drive around cutting shapes dressed impeccably in fleece-fur coats, and the ladies ride pink motorbikes. The White House looms in the background as GoldLink shows us a new type of congress that should be running the streets.

Lorde, "Green Light"

It's been four years since her last record and this NZ teenage dream is no longer a teen. Lorde dropped "Green Light" just last night and it's already got over four millions plays. Want to know why? Having gone through the emotional rollercoaster herself, Lorde wrote a song for the broken-hearted drunk girl at a party singing and dancing and crying and working through it under a Drive color filter. Boy are we glad she's back.

Jakuzi, "Bir Düşmanım Var"

In this track, Turkey's Jakuzi have managed to combine kitschy 80s crooning, a humming saxophone, and every Euro-ballad ever to make something so sincere and emotionally uplifting, that we're salladı (shook).

Spoek Mathambo, "I Found You" (feat Kajama & Fantasma)

Last but by no means least, Spoek Mathambo's "I Found You" is a pulsating and shimmering display of the South African's talents, and, according to his Soundcloud page, "a song of longing for lost love and love to come." Fingers crossed it'll come to you this weekend.