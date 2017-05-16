the song lana del rey wrote about north korea is here

Last month, after playing Coachella, Lana Del Rey took herself on a trip into the woods to do some serious thinking. Feeling split between her life in that moment — i.e. encouraging teenagers to wear flower crowns — and the simmering political situation engulfing the U.S., she had some "complex feelings about spending the weekend dancing whilst watching tensions w North Korea mount." The result of this introspection was a song that she offered a glimpse of on Instagram.

New song: Coachella- Woodstock in my mind https://t.co/I4JJ8CP2e6 pic.twitter.com/s8cplnW9QI — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) May 15, 2017

Now that spark of inspiration has been released as a single, "Coachella - Woodstock In My Mind." The track covers her time at the festival, and the feeling of being drawn to other topics. She laments "I guess I was in it / 'Cause baby, for a minute / It was Woodstock in my mind / In the next morning / They put out the warning / Tensions were rising over country lines."

The singer had previously mentioned that her upcoming album, Lust For Life, would have a considerably more political focus than her earlier work — something that's clearly evident on this track. Check it out below.