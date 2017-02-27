the saatchi gallery wants to see your best selfie

Frida Kahlo Self-Portrait With Thorn Necklace and Hummingbird. Courtesy Banco de México Diego Rivera Frida Kahlo Museums Trust, Mexico, D.F. / DACS / Harry Ransom Center, The University of Texas at Austin

What was Frida Kahlo's favorite Snapchat filter? Did Van Gogh use a selfie stick? What did Rembrant upload to his Instagram story? All this and more may well be answered at the Saatchi Gallery's upcoming exhibition, From Selfie to Self-Expression. The exhibition will trace a route from classical self-portraiture to the works of Kim Kardashian, and young British photographers who explore self-portraiture via contemporary art.

Juno Calypso, Tracey Emin, Van Gogh, Frida Kahlo, Rembrandt, Cindy Sherman, Gavin Turk, and Velazquez, will be joined by icons of the digital age. A series of lols photographs — like that time Benedict Cumberbatch did a photobomb behind U2, or that image of about 1000 people all taking a selfie in front of Hillary Clinton, or that picture of Michelle Obama looking pissed whilst Barack, the Prime Minister of Denmark, and David Cameron all took a selfie — will hang alongside masterworks.

Barack Obama selfie with Danish Prime Minister Courtesy ROBERTOSCHMIDT/AFP/Getty Image

What's best about the whole thing, though, is the fact that you join be joining them all in the exhibition. All you need to do is get out your phone, take a selfie, and submit to Saatchi. The gallery will choose the best one, which will become part of the exhibition. There will also be 10 runners up, each of whom will win a cameraphone courtesy of the exhibition's sponsor, Huawei.

'From Selfie to Self-Expression' is on view from March 31 - May 30, 2017. Get pouting. Get snapping. Enter here.

Hillary Clinton Group Selfie © Barbara Kinney/Hillary for America

Rembrandt van Rijn Self-Portrait with Two Circlesc. Courtesy Kenwood House, Iveagh Bequest/English Heritage

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch jumps behind U2 at the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California. CourtesyMike Blake / Reuters