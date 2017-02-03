the paranoyds talk us through their new record track-by-track

You don't need us to tell you that everything is weird and scary at the moment. But it's important to remember it's not all bad. Taking the rough with the smooth, we're pleased to announce YSL model and i-D favorite Staz Lindes and her garage punk band The Paranoyds have made a follow up to 2016's After You EP, drawing on some of the pleasant aspects of life today. Better still, we're sharing it exclusively ahead of tonight's launch party at L.A.'s The Echo.

Eat Their Own comes in less than handy but very nostalgia-inducing cassette form, (in arguably the best colors: yolk yellow and big sky blue). The record itself is really, really awesome and very cathartic. "Sleep Paralysis," "Freakout," "Pet Cemetery," "Bear," and "Sunburn" all sound like elements to a story that's a bit dark, a bit disturbing, and a bit like chapters from a Goosebumps book. Listeners beware, you're in for a scare!

"The Paranoyds are all immigrants and/or descendants of immigrants," Staz told us over email last night. "Needless to say, we have love and acceptance for ALL of our fans. Please don't ever worry about coming to our shows in regards to your safety via your identity. Our shows have always been and will continue to be a safe place regardless of the nightmare dictating our country. Us freaks gotta stick together."

1. Sleep Paralysis

"This is about waking up in the middle of the night to your body being immobilized — your thoughts are racing and it's worse than any nightmare you could ever have. It's the devil sitting on your chest!"

2. Freak Out

"This one is about wanting to be tough but also soft and feminine. And maybe that dueling dichotomy freaks some people out, but it's ok to want to be a little bit of both."

3. Pet Cemetery

"Have you seen Stephen King's Pet Sematery? Watch it. Its crazy inspired me [Staz] to write this because of how romantic it gets at the end. It's about spending eternity in the afterlife with the love of your life after getting buried together in the pet cemetery, slime pouring out of the eyes and all. 'Let's get buried, let's get buried.' What could be more romantic?"

4. Bear

"Ah, 'Bear'... This is our absolute favorite to play. You'll know why when you see us live. The song is generally about wanting to dip out and sleep when life becomes stagnant."

5. Sunburn

"So nice yet so plastic... southern California is an interesting place to grow up. Hanging in the sun too long leaves ya sunburned."