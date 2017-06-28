the original 80s 'glow' pilot has just resurfaced and it's incredible

It's not as if an 80s TV show about all-female wrestling could be boring. But the original pilot for the series that inspired Netflix's most spandex-heavy new addiction is even more magnificently OTT than you thought. David McClane and Matt Cimber's GLOW: Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling varied slightly to the pilot when it finally aired in 1986, after which it ran for three seasons out of its headquarters in Nevada — hence the incredible cuts of Matilda the Hun flexing in the Riviera casino before wrecking little Tammy Jones on the ring ropes. Other memorable scenes include Royal Hawaiian giving Americana a rather homoerotic "wishbone" (don't ask) and Salt and Pepper fighting over a frilly silk dress. Makes The Jerry Springer Show look positively genteel.

The new GLOW, created by Liz Flahive and executive produced by Jenji Kohan, debuted on Netflix last Friday. The streaming platform is also hosting a documentary on the original 80s phenomenon, in case you need a little more stars and stripes spandex this July 4 weekend.