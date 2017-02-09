'the oa part II' trailer is here

When the first season of The OA ended, it's safe to say that we were all left pretty confused. Did any of that actually happen? Is there something religious going on here? When will our gym start up a class teaching us movements that powerful? Like some kind of angel, today we bring you good news. Not only has creator and star Brit Marling confirmed that a Part II is in production for Netflix, but we've also got a cryptic teaser trailer.

Though there's no release date at this point, the trailer features heavy breathing, enough gas to knock a grown person out, and The OA's voice calling out for Homer. Shots of the bridge hint that we might finally find out how she ended up jumping off it right back at the start of this crazy story about a young blind girl who goes missing and returns years later with her sight restored. If you're into near-death experiences and Greek mythology and you've still not seen this, you know what to do with your weekend.