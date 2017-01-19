the fashion cameos in 'ocean’s 8' are out of control

Rihanna on set of Ocean's 8 today in NYC pic.twitter.com/ZD7626D5iD — Music News & Feed (@Musicnews_feed) December 3, 2016

With a cast that includes Rihanna, Awkwafina, Cate Blanchett, and Helena Bonham Carter we always knew Ocean's 8 was going to be stylish. But recent cast announcements suggest that fashion will be a major theme in the film: a version of the Met Gala will serve as a setting, with Anna Wintour, Alexander Wang, Zac Posen appearing among several cameos. Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner have also been spotted on set wearing Givenchy and Elie Saab couture. The rest of the film will be stacked with fashion favorites, including designers Tommy Hilfiger and Jason Wu, and models Liu Wen, Hailey Baldwin, and Cindy Bruna.

The celebrity appearances also extend beyond fashion: actress Olivia Munn, tennis star Maria Sharapova, rapper Desiigner, Pussy Riot's Nadya Tolokonnikova, and Zayn Malik have been confirmed. At this rate Ocean's 8 might be giving Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie a run for its star-studded money.

The film is an all female reboot of Stephen Soderbergh's Ocean's 11 franchise. Sandra Bullock is leading the charge as original lead Danny Ocean's estranges sister. Her team is rounded out by Rihanna, Cate, Helena, and Awkwafina along with Anne Hathaway, Sarah Paulson, and Mindy Kaling. We have set out outfit expectations to high.