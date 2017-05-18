the 'broad city' girls are doing a live performance of 'wayne's world'

Party time! The ladies of Broad City are leaving New York for the bright lights of… Aurora, Illinois, just outside of Chicago. Well actually San Francisco, where Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer will perform a live reading of Wayne's World for the subversive slacker comedy's 25th anniversary. The mostly female remake will see Abbi in the role of Garth and Ilana as Wayne, obviously, while Tia Carrera will reprise her role as Cassandra "Baberaham Lincoln" Wong to win hearts and shred guitars. Schwing! Ilana will be fending off Tig Notaro (as Rob Lowe's Benjamin Kane) for the Crucial Taunt frontwoman's affections.

New additions to the cast include Ron Funches, John Michael Higgins, Moshe Kasher, Janet Varney, and Chris Gethard. Unfortunately Alice Cooper hasn't yet signed on, with sole charge of the soundtrack going to all-female Queen cover band The Killer Queens. Hopefully the Broad City girls enjoy the iconic car karaoke scene more than Mike Myers and Dana Carvey did. According to director Penelope Spheeris, the two actors complained that head-banging to "Bohemian Rhapsody" was hurting their heads so much they needed Advil. (Ex-squeeze me? Baking powder? Didn't they mean Nuprin?)

Abbi and Ilana's live reading takes place on June 3 as part of Comedy Central's Colossal Clusterfest. Get your tickets here.