the best beauty looks of fashion month so far

Glittery masks at Ashish

Makeup artist Isamaya Ffrench elevated Ashish's fall/winter 17 show to dizzying new heights with her glittery masks, which lifted inspiration from Mexico's Lucha Libre wrestlers.

Mismatched eyes at Maison Margiela

There is no one greater than Pat McGrath. Arguably the world's most formidable makeup talent, Pat teamed up with her long-time collaborators — hairstylist Eugene Souleiman and Margiela Creative Director John Galliano — for a look that is half and half. Rainbow brights on one eye and monochrome graphics on the other.

Redefining red eyes at Chalayan

Having red eyes has always meant you have stayed up too late the night before. But not at Chalayan, where one of our favorite makeup talents, Thomas De Kluyver, rimmed eyes with blood red lines accented with black kohl.

Color block shadow at Versus Versace

Lucia Pieroni took color blocking off the runway and onto the body, with an orange shadow that went around the eyes and across the face.

Modern doll eyes at Jeremy Scott

70s flares, feather jackets, and go-go boots, Jeremy Scott had it all at his show — and that was just the clothes. Makeup artist Kabuki created looks as crazy at the garments themselves with the lashes of a doll and tears of gold.

Pure fantasy at Dilara Findikoglu

Dilara's show was her proposal of a 'new world order,' but her Isamaya Ffrench-painted models looked from another planet entirely. Our favorite was ice-blonde hair fashioned into Satyr horns and metallic green face paint.

A dystopian look for the future at Matty Bovan

Matty himself is a makeup icon; he's always smearing rainbow brights around his eyes and is never without punchy lipstick. His models had pigments painted around their peepers that were inspired by sci-fi films like Blade Runner and Alien.

